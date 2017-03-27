Zags favored but more bets on Gamecocks

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate late in their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga is playing in its first Final Four but not many think it will be a short trip.

The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points over South Carolina, per betting-website sportsbook.ag. That number started at 6 and half but changed after bettors put more money down on the Gamecocks. According to the website, 67 percent bettors put their money on South Carolina as of Monday morning. The website did not specify how many bets or how much money had been placed either way.

(A betting line changes when more bets are placed on one side or the other. The goal of a betting odd is for as much money to bet as possible so a line changes if the odds makers think it will get more people to place bets.)

South Carolina is also playing in its first Final Four in school history.

The over and under for the game is 138.5. That means if you bet the over, you win if the combined score of South Carolina and Gonzaga game will at least 139 points. Gonzaga averages 83.2 points this season and the Gamecocks average 73.2, which is a combined 156.4 points. However Gonzaga allows 59.0 points per game and South Carolina allows 68.5 points per game, a combined 127.5 points per game.

© 2017 KREM-TV