Zags fans traveling to Phoenix up by 82 percent on Air Bnb

4. Phoenix, AZ (Photo: Jeff Overs, BBC News & Current Affairs via G)

PHOENIX --- Gonzaga fans are traveling en masse to Phoenix, Arizona for the Bulldogs’ inaugural Final Four appearance this weekend.

Air Bnb, an application that allows people to rent out a spare room or home, released new numbers Wednesday indicating an 82 percent increase in the number of guests from Spokane visiting Phoenix.

Guest arrivals from the state of Washington to Phoenix, according to Air Bnb officials, are up 21 percent.

Interestingly, the city sending the most people to the Final Four – using the Air Bnb application, that is – is New York City.

After the Big Apple, the following the top origin cities for inbound guests are, in order: Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Tucson, Calgary, San Jose.

The number of guest arrivals from Oregon also jumped by 21 percent.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs play the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon on CBS. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on KREM 2.

© 2017 KREM-TV