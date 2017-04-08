Zags fans celebrate the historic season (Airdate: 4-6-17)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search continues for suspected N. Idaho killer
-
Mudslide closes Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry
-
Idaho man accused of stabbing woman 14 times
-
Southwest airlines adds nonstop service to Sacramento
-
Search for Bonner Co. murder suspect
-
Body found behind motel in CDA
-
Local protesters rally for no war on Syria
-
Fire truck and car collide, 1 seriously hurt
-
Raw sewage leaked into Hayden Lake
-
Body found in CDA near two lakes motel
More Stories
-
Highway 95 in Bonners Ferry reopens following mudslideApr. 7, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
-
Demonstrators speak out against U.S. attack on SyriaApr. 7, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
US Marshals assist in capture of wanted Bonner Co.…Apr. 8, 2017, 8:20 a.m.