Zag fan travels from Ireland to watch her favorite team

Eliza Bielewicz fell in love with Gonzaga back in 2012 when the Bulldogs brought a guy in by the name of Przemek Karnowski. She's happy to make the long trip to Las Vegas to see her favorite team.

KREM 5:26 PM. PST March 07, 2017

