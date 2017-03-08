Williams-Goss named SI All-American

February 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) moves the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jeffery McClendon (25) during the first half at Gersten Pavilion. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, Gary A. Vasquez)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men's basketball’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named First Team All-American by Sports Illustrated Wednesday.



Williams-Goss joined UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Villanova’s Josh Hart, Frank Mason III of Kansas and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan on the first team.



Williams-Goss, who was recently named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.9 points per game) assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 91 percent from the free-throw line. He was also named first team Academic All-American for his performance in the classroom.



2017 Sports Illustrated All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

Lonzo Ball, UCLA, G, Freshman

Josh Hart, Villanova, G, Senior

Frank Mason III, Kansas, G, Senior

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, F, Sophomore

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, G, Junior



SECOND TEAM

Markelle Fultz, Washington, G, Freshman

Luke Kennard, Duke, G, Sophomore

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, F, Sophomore

Justin Jackson, North Carolina, F, Junior

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Junior

