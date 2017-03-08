Williams-Goss named SI All-American

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men's basketball’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named First Team All-American by Sports Illustrated Wednesday.
Williams-Goss joined UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Villanova’s Josh Hart, Frank Mason III of Kansas and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan on the first team.
Williams-Goss, who was recently named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.9 points per game) assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.8 per game). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.7 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 91 percent from the free-throw line. He was also named first team Academic All-American for his performance in the classroom.
2017 Sports Illustrated All-American Teams
FIRST TEAM
Lonzo Ball, UCLA, G, Freshman
Josh Hart, Villanova, G, Senior
Frank Mason III, Kansas, G, Senior
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, F, Sophomore
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, G, Junior
SECOND TEAM
Markelle Fultz, Washington, G, Freshman
Luke Kennard, Duke, G, Sophomore
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, F, Sophomore
Justin Jackson, North Carolina, F, Junior
Johnathan Motley, Baylor, F, Junior
