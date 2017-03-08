KREM
What the media are saying after Gonzaga's WCC Tournament win

Erin Robinson , KREM 11:56 PM. PST March 08, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark Few and the Gonzaga men’s basketball team have another West Coast Conference Tournament win under the belt.

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team also came out on top during this year’s tournament.

With a 32-1 record and the conference title, the Zags have their eyes set on the NCAA Tournament.

The question remains: Following their weekend win in Vegas, will the Zags earn that coveted No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday?

Here is what the media is saying following Tuesday’s win:

CBS’ Gary Parrish referenced the top 25 RPI wins.

 

 

Jon Rothstein of CBS said the Zags will likely be the number one seed in the West following their double-digit victory over Saint Mary’s.

 

 

Rothstein also mentioned the Zags are an underrated defensive team.

 

 

In response to a tweet from Mid-Major Madness, Jeff Borzello says it’s all so predictable.

 

 

So, what are the media saying about Gonzaga’s chances of heading to the Final Four?

Dick Vitale, a longtime college basketball analyst with ESPN, said the Zags are a legitimate Final Four threat.

 

 

