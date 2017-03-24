What the media are saying after Gonzaga's Sweet 16 win

Gonzaga beats West Virginia in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will play in its third Elite 8 in school history. It wasn’t without drama though.

No. 4 seed West Virginia had a few chances on their last possessions to the tie the game but none of their shots went in to give the No. 1 seed Bulldogs the 61-58 win on Thursday night to advance to the West Regional final. Now, the Xavier Musketeers are the only thing standing in the way of Gonzaga and their first trip to the Final Four.

Here is what the media is saying following the win:

CBS’ Jon Rothstein addresses a common criticism of Gonzaga.

Remember when Gonzaga's lack of experience in close games was a concern? Bulldogs have won their last two NCAA games by single digits. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 24, 2017

Yahoo’s Jeff Eisenberg thinks the perception of GU not being good in the tournament isn’t right.

Gonzaga not getting it done in March remains sheer myth. Advanced as far as its seed suggested it should or farther 13 of past 18 years. — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) March 24, 2017

Sports Illustrated and CBS’ Seth Davis thinks this game showed the Zags have what it takes to win the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga showed that they are mentally tough enough to win a title. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 24, 2017

ESPN’s Brett McMurphy and Michael Wilbon echoed what a lot of people were saying: the officiating was not good.

Only thing worse than shooting in Gonzaga-West Virginia game is officiating — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) March 24, 2017

MAKE THE DAMN CALL ALREADY! IN THE WEST VIRGINIA-GONZAGA GAME. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) March 24, 2017

After guard Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead three with 50 seconds left, people praised him for the confidence he had taking that shot. Sports Illustrated’s Luke Winn captured fellow guard John Perkins capturing the confidence it took for Mathews to take the shot.

Gonzaga's Josh Perkins offers his take on Jordan Mathews' game-winning three vs. West Virginia pic.twitter.com/wCC5LHftcX — Luke Winn (@lukewinn) March 24, 2017

Deadspin’s Timothy Burke has some fun with Mountaineers’ last possession where they missed all their chances to tie the game.

Gonzaga plays at 3:09 P.M. on Saturday. The game will be aired on TBS.





