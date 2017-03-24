KREM
What the media are saying after Gonzaga's Sweet 16 win

Darnay Tripp breaks down the Zags big win vs. West Virginia en route to a showdown vs. Xavier on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

Adem Arac, KREM 10:57 AM. PDT March 24, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team will play in its third Elite 8 in school history. It wasn’t without drama though.

No. 4 seed West Virginia had a few chances on their last possessions to the tie the game but none of their shots went in to give the No. 1 seed Bulldogs the 61-58 win on Thursday night to advance to the West Regional final. Now, the Xavier Musketeers are the only thing standing in the way of Gonzaga and their first trip to the Final Four.

Here is what the media is saying following the win:

CBS’ Jon Rothstein addresses a common criticism of Gonzaga.

 

Yahoo’s Jeff Eisenberg thinks the perception of GU not being good in the tournament isn’t right.

 

Sports Illustrated and CBS’ Seth Davis thinks this game showed the Zags have what it takes to win the NCAA Tournament.

 

ESPN’s Brett McMurphy and Michael Wilbon echoed what a lot of people were saying: the officiating was not good.

 

After guard Jordan Mathews hit the go-ahead three with 50 seconds left, people praised him for the confidence he had taking that shot. Sports Illustrated’s Luke Winn captured fellow guard John Perkins capturing the confidence it took for Mathews to take the shot.

 

Deadspin’s Timothy Burke has some fun with Mountaineers’ last possession where they missed all their chances to tie the game.

 

Gonzaga plays at 3:09 P.M. on Saturday. The game will be aired on TBS.


