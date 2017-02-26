What the media are saying after #1 Gonzaga's 71-79 loss to BYU

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika (12) runs off the court after a win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 79-71. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Good afternoon, Zags fans.

Your Gonzaga Bulldogs fell just short of a perfect regular season losing to BYU on senior night, 79-71. They finished the regular season with a still-impressive 29-1 record.

With the loss, the Zags will now turn their attention to the WCC Tournament, which begins in one week in Las Vegas. If the Zags can win that, they would still have a good shot at being a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are what members of the media are saying after Gonzaga’s surprising defeat.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports sent out several tweets that really speak to the shocking nature of the loss. First, he tweeted that “the entire landscape of the NCAA Tournament may have just changed” Rothstein also tweeted that Gonzaga’s loss may open the door for a new number one seed in the West Region.

However, it was his last tweet that caught our eye the most. He said Gonzaga’s “poor end of game execution against BYU came from a lack of repetition.”

Gonzaga's poor end of game execution against BYU came from a lack of repetition. Bulldogs had no dress rehearsal for that type of situation. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2017

Seth Davis also of CBS Sports and host of The Seth Davis Show kept it simple. He believes Gonzaga is still a 1-seed despite the loss.

Gonzaga still a 1 seed — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 26, 2017

Jeff Eisenberg from Yahoo Sports wrote a column that said Gonzaga’s loss will do more harm than good. He wrote the Zags unfamiliarity with close-game situations doomed them.

“Gonzaga certainly didn’t step up to the challenge Saturday night after BYU rallied from 10 down and forced the nation’s top-ranked team to play from behind during the second half for the first time in their last 15 games. The Zags responded with quick shots, careless turnovers and defensive blunders, all very out of character for a savvy and experienced team.”

A shot at history gone. A No. 1 seed in jeopardy. Why Gonzaga's stunning loss to BYU will do more harm than good. https://t.co/U4nGkeJOly — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) February 26, 2017

C.L. Brown of ESPN.com wrote that despite the loss, the Zags should still be considered a legitimate contender for a national championship. It was a sentiment that Dick Vitale agreed with.

Man I totally agree with @CLBrownespn about @ZagMbb - THEY r still a LEGIT contender for the @NCAA title! https://t.co/MPhtpDZ7dZ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 26, 2017

Sam Vecenie covers the NBA, NCAA, and NBA Draft for Sporting News. His timeline from Saturday night shows him defending those who said Gonzaga has not beat anybody, or that they would lose in the first round. After the loss, he tweeted that he still believes Gonzaga is probably the best team in the country.

(still believe Gonzaga is probably the best team in the country...) — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 26, 2017

