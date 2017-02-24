What the media are saying after #1 Gonzaga improves to 29-0

Feb 23, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) is defended by San Diego Toreros forward Brett Bailey (32) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday, Zags fans!

Your Gonzaga Bulldogs won on Thursday night and are now 29-0 on the season, and one win away from completing a perfect regular season.

The Zags took care of business on Thursday, beating San Diego in convincing fashion, 96-38. With the win, the Zags head back to The Kennel Saturday to take on BYU. The game will tipoff at 7:15 p.m. and air on ESPN.

Here are what some of the members of the media are saying after Gonzaga’s dominating win.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports continues to rave about Zags’ reserve big man Zach Collins. He called him a “Flat. Out. Stud.” Darnay Tripp also looked at some of the buzz Collins has been getting despite playing limited minutes.

Gonzaga freshman Zach Collins has a combined 26 points, 16 rebounds, and six blocks in his last 44 minutes played. Flat. Out. Stud. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 24, 2017

ESPN’s Jay Bilas made a simple point in reply to a Twitter user who said Gonzaga did not deserve a one-seed. “Those aren’t nobodies.” He wrote.

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports made his proclamation for Gonzaga when he said they were college basketball’s equivalent of the 2016 Chicago Cubs. “A team everyone doubts because of history, but will finally deliver.”

Gonzaga is college basketball's equivalent of the 2016 Chicago Cubs, a team everyone doubts because of history, but will finally deliver. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) February 24, 2017

Gonzaga continues to dominate nearly every major statistical category and are separating themselves from the pack in terms of efficiency according to KenPomeroy.

According to @kenpomeroy, Gonzaga defense > Virginia defense. Those efficiency numbers are nooooo joke. #Zags in their own world right now. pic.twitter.com/GOXw26revN — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) February 24, 2017

