What the media are saying after #1 Gonzaga improves to 28-0

Feb 18, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes up for a basket against Pacific Tigers guard Maleke Haynes (0) during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center.. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Sunday, Zags fans.

Your Gonzaga Bulldogs won again on Saturday, improving to 28-0 on the regular season. Gonzaga is now only two wins away from completing a perfect regular season at 30-0.

Saturday’s game was not televised nationally, but a couple of national media members still shared their opinion on Gonzaga’s win.

John Rothstein of CBS Sports kept it simple in his tweet of “28-0.” Rothstein said last Sunday that you could spin the narrative however you wanted, Gonzaga has as good a chance as anyone to make the Final Four.

28-0. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2017

Jeff Borzello is a recruiting insider for ESPN’s College Basketball coverage. He tweeted out the stat Saturday that Gonzaga has now won 20 straight games by double figures.

Gonzaga has now won 20 straight games by double-figures. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 18, 2017

Gonzaga heads back on the road for a game Thursday vs. San Diego before returning home for their season finale against BYU on February 25.

KREM 2 Sports has been diving deep into this year’s Zags and asking the question of could this year, be, the year?

Gonzaga Basketball: Is this the Year?

