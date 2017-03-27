What happened in Mark Few's first season?

First row, left to right: Jerry Krause, Coach; Mark Few, Graduate Assistant; Joseph A. Hillock, Coach; Dan Fitzgerald, Head Coach; Daniel L. Monson, Coach; Vincent J. Capuano, Coach. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – New Gonzaga men’s basketball fans have been a little spoiled the past two decades. The team makes the NCAA Tournament every year and most of them coming under head coach Mark Few.

Now that the team is in its first Final Four in school history, it can be easy to forget the darker times for the program. Before Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and all the other Zags greats under Few, there were barely any 20 seasons or conference championships. Few’s first season was one of the worst in school history.

“That first year, I think we played four non-Divison I teams on that schedule, let me tell you fellas, we were in some barn burners. It was some knockdown, drag out,” head coach Mark Few said on Monday morning in an interview with ESPN’s Mike and Mike. “I think we won 8 games that year and 4 of them were non-Divison I’s. Those were not easy wins either.”





Few’s first time on staff was the 1989-90 season when he worked as a graduate assistant under Dan Fitzgerald.

The team went 8-20 that season and finished last in the West Coast Conference (WCC) with a conference record of 3-11. Their season ended with a loss in the first round of the WCC Tournament to Loyola Marymount.

Few’s memory served him well in the interview. Four of the wins came against Western Montana (NAIA), Eastern Oregon (Divison III), Whitman (Division III) and Montana Tech (NAIA), all teams in lower NCAA divisions. Gonzaga beat Western Montana in their season opener, 67-62.

The other four wins were against UNC-Wilimngton, twice against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s.

The lone bright spot for Few and the team was Jim McPhee, who averaged 23.6 points and 4.5 rebounds, according to basketball-refernce.com.





The team would improve from there. Few was promoted to assistant coach the next year. Gonzaga won or shared the conference title in four of the next nine seasons Few spent as an assistant coach. Few was named head coach before the 1999-2000 season. He has a 502-112 record since then, before the Bulldogs Final Four game against South Carolina on Saturday.

