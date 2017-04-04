WATCH: Gonzaga basketball team returns home

The Gonzaga Men's Basketball team will be at the McCarthey Center this afternoon. The team initially said 4:15 p.m. though they appeared to be running late.
Everyone is welcome to cheer on the men as they return home after their championship game on Monday.
The team landed at about 3:30 on Tuesday and had a police motorcade escort them to campus.
KREM 2 will do our best to live stream their entire trip here and on our Facebook page. Go Zags!
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs