WATCH: Gonzaga basketball team returns home

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson (0) blocks the shot of South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four (Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

The Gonzaga Men's Basketball team will be at the McCarthey Center this afternoon. The team initially said 4:15 p.m. though they appeared to be running late.

Everyone is welcome to cheer on the men as they return home after their championship game on Monday.

The team landed at about 3:30 on Tuesday and had a police motorcade escort them to campus.

KREM 2 will do our best to live stream their entire trip here and on our Facebook page. Go Zags!

