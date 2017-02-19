The senior season Karnowski deserved

Jan 21, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski celebrates after a win over Portland Pilots at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 73-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

The Gonzaga men's basketball team keeps on rolling as the squad is just two wins away from that perfect 30-0 record, and what a swan song for Przemek Karnowski. The senior will be right up there with Ronny Turiaf as one of the most beloved Zags of all time and his growth in a Gonzaga uniform has been spectacular to watch.

"To see him grow up and become the player he is, you know, overcome what he had last year--it's awesome," former Zag and current Boston Celtics player Kelly Olynyk said.

Karnowski's basketball career was in serious jeopardy after last season's back surgery. Mark Few had no idea what he was going to get from Karnowski. Would he be the same dominant post player? Can he log the requisite minutes to make an impact in games? Would his body take the wear and tear of an entire season?

All of these questions were quickly answered and all of them can be penciled down with a 'Yes.'

No matter the results of any games, when it comes to players, coaches just want to see progress and for the most part, that is exactly what Przemek has done in his five years at Gonzaga.





Dec 10, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) shoots against Washington State Cougars forward Junior Longrus (15) during the first half at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

He went from a baby-faced big man playing 11 minutes a game off the bench, to a grizzly, get-out-of-my-way-before-you-hurt-yourself monstrosity averaging almost 13 points per game shooting 60 percent from both the field and the free throw line

"He's the best center in the country," Gonzaga junior guard Nigel Williams-Goss said. "It's as simple as that. When you play one-on-one I don't think anyone in the country can play him one-on-one. Przemek has been huge for us all year, he makes all of our jobs easier and we're going to keep feeding him and go as far as he takes us."

Just one year after surgery, Karnowski will put the team on his back and lead the squad into March

His experience is invaluable with eight tournament games under his belt and the most wins in program history. Also, his presence in the locker room has been enormous as the next crop of big men will begin to follow in his footsteps.

"Especially with my position, Przemek has been around the program so long and has been so successful," freshman forward Zach Collins said. "He's helped me on-and-off the court and he's taught me a lot about how to play the game and how to handle college as a whole."





Jan 12, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) goes up for a basket against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Munis Tutu (3) during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports, James Snook)

Karnowski has done all he can to carry the torch previous leaders have left in this program. He's been through the high of two number one rankings and the low's of injuries and tough exits from the tourney.

No matter how this season plays out--no matter if a perfect record is reached or a Final Four is achieved, Karnowski's legacy is already set in that locker room. The hometown crowd gets one last chance to say goodbye on Saturday, but also, Przemek gets one more opportunity to say thank you.

"I'm happy I didn't walk last year," Karnowski said. "I saved (senior night) for this year, so it's going to be special for sure. Just thanking everyone. I've met so many great people at Gonzaga through all my time here so I'm just very grateful and appreciative of that."





Domantis Saboniz and Przemek Karnowski (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2015 Getty Images)

