Silas Melson talks advancing to the Elite 8; Mr. & Mrs. Few talk about the win

Evan Closky sits down with Gonzaga Guard Silas Melson to talk about the season and the Zags being one win away from their first ever Final Four. Then, Evan chats with Mr. and Mrs. Few about their son's coaching and Stella!

KREM 11:49 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

