Ryan Edwards transferring to Portland State

Mar 17, 2016; Denver , CO, USA;Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ryan Edwards (25) chases down the ball with Seton Hall Pirates forward Angel Delgado (31). Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

KREM sports director Darnay Tripp broke the news Sunday that former Gonzaga center Ryan Edwards is heading to the Big Sky to play for Portland State.

Originally, Edwards was just going to stop playing collegiate basketball and look for a job, but he had a year of eligibility left and decided to get back in the game.

The seven footer out of Kalispell, Montana served mostly as a reserve for Mark Few's squad, though he did average almost nine minutes per game two seasons ago.

He joins Bryan Alberts and Dustin Triano on the transfer trail after the National Championship appearance.

Ryan Edwards will play his final season of college basketball. The Kalispell native has transferred to Portland St. for his senior year. pic.twitter.com/og3ExzasYp — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 26, 2017

Ryan initially decided to enter the work force after four years at GU. After much thought he opted to play one more year. Tough decision. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) June 26, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV