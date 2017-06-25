Ryan Edwards transferring to Portland State

KREM sports director Darnay Tripp broke the news Sunday that former Gonzaga center Ryan Edwards is heading to the Big Sky to play for Portland State.
Originally, Edwards was just going to stop playing collegiate basketball and look for a job, but he had a year of eligibility left and decided to get back in the game.
The seven footer out of Kalispell, Montana served mostly as a reserve for Mark Few's squad, though he did average almost nine minutes per game two seasons ago.
He joins Bryan Alberts and Dustin Triano on the transfer trail after the National Championship appearance.
