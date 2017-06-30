Report: Sabonis traded to Indiana in blockbuster deal

According to multiple sources, former Gonzaga star Domas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana in return for Paul George. Sabonis averaged 5.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game in roughly 20 minutes of action during his rookie season.
Sabonis was the No. 11 overall selection by the Thunder in 2016. At the time, that made him the second highest Gonzaga player drafted (Zach Collins was selected No. 10 overall this year) in program history. He averaged almost 18 points per game and roughly 12 rebounds per game during his sophomore season in Spokane.
Here are some reactions on twitter after the trade:
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs