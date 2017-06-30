Report: Sabonis traded to Indiana in blockbuster deal

Mar 16, 2017; Toronto, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) reacts during their game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. The Thunder beat the Raptors 123-102. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, Tom Szczerbowski)

According to multiple sources, former Gonzaga star Domas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana in return for Paul George. Sabonis averaged 5.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game in roughly 20 minutes of action during his rookie season.

Sabonis was the No. 11 overall selection by the Thunder in 2016. At the time, that made him the second highest Gonzaga player drafted (Zach Collins was selected No. 10 overall this year) in program history. He averaged almost 18 points per game and roughly 12 rebounds per game during his sophomore season in Spokane.

Here are some reactions on twitter after the trade:

Paul George coming to Oklahoma City via trade, I can confirm. Oladipo and Sabonis headed to Indy. @ramonashelburne first reported. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 1, 2017

Sources: Indiana has completed trade of Paul George to Oklahoma City for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

No doubt Oladipo had to be in this deal. Sabonis however, is surprising. Indy should have pulled trigger w/Lakers for Randle, 27 and 28 https://t.co/ApF4adIVkf — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2017

Very little surprises me after all these years. This is an absolute shocker. Paul George for Oladipo and Sabonis? No disrespect, but...wow. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2017

Bulls might be off the hook for their Butler return. What a brutal trade for Indy, even if I think Sabonis will be good. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) July 1, 2017

