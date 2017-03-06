Postseason honors racking up for Zags

Nov 11, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on against the Utah Valley Wolverines during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 92-69. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men's basketball’s Mark Few and Nigel Williams-Goss received national honors from multiple media outlets Monday.



Few was named the 2017 NBC Sports College Basketball Coach of the Year. Williams-Goss was tabbed second team All-American by NBC Sports, USA Today and Sporting News.



Few has guided the Bulldogs to a phenomenal 30-1 record thus far, which marks their 10th straight season with at least 25 wins, and third 30-win season in program history. He also led GU to its fifth straight WCC regular season title. Gonzaga had its second number-one ranking in program history this season. Few was recently named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the 11th time and a national semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year.



Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.4 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.7 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.6 per game, second in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is seventh in the nation at 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.



NBC Sports All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

Frank Mason III, Sr., Kansas

Josh Hart, Sr., Villanova

Lonzo Ball, Fr., UCLA

Caleb Swanigan, So., Purdue

Luke Kennard, So., Duke



SECOND TEAM

Nigel Williams-Goss, Jr., Gonzaga

Malik Monk, Fr., Kentucky

Justin Jackson, Jr., North Carolina

Josh Jackson, Fr., Kansas

Johnathan Motley, Jr., Baylor



THIRD TEAM

Jawun Evans, So., Oklahoma State

Monte’ Morris, Sr., Iowa State

Dillon Brooks, Jr., Oregon

John Collins, So., Wake Forest

Lauri Markkanen, Fr., Arizona



Sporting News All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

Lonzo Ball, Fr., UCLA

Josh Hart, Sr., Villanova

Justin Jackson, Jr., North Carolina

Frank Mason III, Sr., Kansas

Caleb Swanigan, So., Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Luke Kennard, So., Duke

Malik Monk, Fr., Kentucky

Nigel Williams-Goss, Jr., Gonzaga

Dillon Brooks, Jr., Oregon

Josh Jackson, Fr., Kansas



THIRD TEAM

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame, Jr.

Markelle Fultz, Washington, Fr.

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, Soph.

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, Soph.

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, Fr.



USA TODAY All-American Teams

FIRST TEAM

Lonzo Ball, Fr., G, UCLA

Dillon Brooks, Jr., F, Oregon

Josh Hart, Sr., G, Villanova

Frank Mason III, Sr., G, Kansas

Caleb Swanigan, So., F, Purdue



SECOND TEAM

Josh Jackson, Fr., G, Kansas

Justin Jackson, Jr., F, North Carolina

Luke Kennard, So., G, Duke

Malik Monk, Fr., G, Kentucky

Nigel Williams-Goss, Jr., G, Gonzaga



THIRD TEAM

De’Aaron Fox, Fr., G, Kentucky

Ethan Happ, So., F, Wisconsin

Lauri Markkanen, Fr., F, Arizona

Monte Morris, Sr., G, Iowa State

Johnathan Motley, Jr., F, Baylor





Williams-Goss Named a Bob Cousy Award Finalist

Redshirt junior one of five up for top guard in the country



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Gonzaga men's basketball’s Nigel Williams-Goss was named one of the five finalists for the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.



Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its fourteenth year recognizes the top point guards in men’s division one college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel narrowed the original watch list of 20 candidates down to 10 and now the final five.



A national finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Award and the Wooden Award, Williams-Goss turned in a magical season for Gonzaga as it reached No. 1 in both national polls for the second time in program history (2013). He currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (16.3 points per game, fifth in the WCC), assists (4.8 per game, fourth in WCC) and steals (1.7 per game, first in WCC). The redshirt junior is grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game. The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. He was recently named first team Academic All-American for his performance in the classroom.



The winner of the 2017 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 10-24.



The winner of the 2017 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy’s, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on April 7. The Awards will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. EST.



Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Tyler Ulis, Kentucky (2016), Delon Wright, Utah (2015), Shabazz Napier, Connecticut (2014), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011), Greivis Vasquez, Maryland (2010), Ty Lawson, North Carolina (2009), DJ Augustin, Texas (2008), Acie Law, Texas A & M (2007), Dee Brown, Illinois (2006), Raymond Felton, North Carolina (2005) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).



2017 Bob Cousy Award presented by College of the Holy Cross Finalists

Nigel Williams-Goss - Gonzaga

Frank Mason - Kansas

Joel Berry II - North Carolina

Lonzo Ball - UCLA

Jalen Brunson - Villanova

