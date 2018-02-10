No. 12 Gonzaga makes statement at No. 11 St. Mary's

Feb 10, 2018; Moraga, CA, USA; The Gonzaga Bulldogs bench cheers on their teammates during the first half against the Saint Mary’s Gaels at McKeon Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: D. Ross Cameron, D. Ross Cameron)

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) - Rui Hachimura scored 23 points and No. 12 Gonzaga kept the ball out of Jock Landale's hands to end the nation's longest active winning streak at 19 games with a 78-65 victory over No. 11 Saint Mary's on Saturday night.



The Bulldogs (23-4, 13-1 West Coast Conference) jumped on the Gaels (24-3, 13-1) early and never trailed to avenge a home loss to Saint Mary's last month and move back into a tie for first in the conference race with four games remaining.



Zach Norvell Jr. scored 15 points and Johnathan Williams added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga.



The Bulldogs made Landale a non-factor on the offensive end after he made 12 of 15 shots and scored 26 points in Saint Mary's 74-71 win last month. Gonzaga double-teamed him almost immediately every time he got the ball in the post and Landale's only shot in the first 26 minutes was a first-half dunk in transition. He finished 2 for 4 for four points.



The Gaels couldn't make the Bulldogs pay for that strategy with long-range shots, hitting just 5 of 20 3-pointers.



Cullen Neal scored 18 and Jordan Ford added 17 to lead Saint Mary's.



Hachimura converted sweeping layups on back-to-back trips early in the second half, adding a foul shot on one of the plays, to help Gonzaga open up a 20-point lead.

What a statement by Gonzaga. Bulldogs dominate Saint Mary's from tip to finish in Moraga. Mark Few's squad has the chops to be a major player in March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 11, 2018

Gonzaga avenges its home loss to Saint Mary's by dominating the Gaels in Moraga. Hopefully we get a rubber match in the West Coast Conference tournament.



We're likely headed for a share of the regular-season title, although Gonzaga still has to play at BYU. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 11, 2018

Gonzaga raced out to a 22-5 lead, quieting an overflow crowd that turned out for the first matchup of two top 15 teams in WCC history. The Bulldogs hit 3-pointers on their first three offensive trips and kept the ball out of Landale's hands with double teams. The Gaels responded and cut the deficit to seven before going into the half down 42-30.BIG PICTUREGonzaga: The Bulldogs showed they are still the top dog in the conference by dominating the Gaels on their home floor for their 22nd straight conference road win. They also improved to 6-0 all-time against Saint Mary's when both teams are ranked, which could happen again in the teams meet in the WCC championship game next month.Saint Mary's: The Gaels hadn't lost since dropping back-to-back contests to Washington State and Georgia during a tournament in Anaheim on Thanksgiving weekend. They came into the game leading the nation by shooting 52.8 percent from the field but were taken out of their game offensively without getting production from Landale and shot just 40.4 percent.UP NEXTGonzaga: Host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.Saint Mary's: Visit San Francisco on Thursday night.

