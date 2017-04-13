Nigel Williams-Goss faces tough decision on declaring for NBA Draft

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – After debunking rumors Thursday that his NBA future had already been decided, Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss is still left with a major decision – does he stay for another year or declare for the NBA Draft?

Let us try and bring some perspective as to why this is a difficult decision.

First, if he enters the draft, there is a good chance he will not hear his name called. So you’d think if he returns, he can change that – but can he?

At soon to be 23 years old, he kind of is what is he is. Look at Kyle Wiltjer. He came back for his senior season at Gonzaga to prove something and still went undrafted. Had an amazing year. Still undrafted. Now he found a spot with the Houston Rockets this year, but did that extra year at Gonzaga really put him in that position?

Second, his father Virgil, told KREM 2 in San Jose that age is a big factor. If he returns for his senior season, he will be a 24-year-old rookie. NBA executives just will not be bullish on a guy like that because they rather invest in a younger player who they can mold versus an older guy who has already matured to a certain point. It is not fair – but it is the reality.

Finally, Nigel has kind of done it all. Outside of winning that National Championship he was the WCC Player of the Year, he took the Zags on a historic run and he has absolutely excelled in the classroom and will walk away with his Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership. At this point, what is wrong with the man ready to make some money?

So I am not saying Nigel does not come back. Maybe he feels like he can have a better year, definitively get drafted and get this program back to a Final Four. The fans need to understand this about his future – not the program’s future.

Also, fans should be thankful for everything he has done in his short time here, no matter what he chooses. OF course, Nigel can declare and not sign with an agent. He has until May 24 to make a final decision.

