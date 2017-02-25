Mika leads BYU to upset of No. 1 Gonzaga 79-71

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Eric Mika had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help BYU upset No. 1 Gonzaga 79-71 on Saturday night, ending the Bulldogs' quest to go undefeated in the final game of the regular season.
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 19 points for Gonzaga (29-1, 17-1 West Coast), which was seeking to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season without a loss.
Mika's basket with a minute left gave BYU (21-10, 12-6) a 73-71 lead.
Gonzaga lost the ball on its next two possessions, and Corbin Kaufusi had a putback and Mika hit two free throws to put the game out of reach.
The last team to finish the entire season undefeated was Indiana in 1975-76.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
