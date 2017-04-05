Mayor of Spokane declares April ‘Gonzaga University Month'

GU basketball team arrives at McCarthey Athletic Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane Mayor David Condon declared April 2017 as “Gonzaga University Month” after the school’s men’s basketball team made it all the way to the championship game in the NCAA tournament.

“Gonzaga has taken the city on a magical run to the peak of college basketball the past few months and done it in a way that represents the university and city in the best of lights,” Condon said in a release. “Spokane is fortunate to count higher education and its unwavering support for its basketball teams among our many strengths, and Gonzaga basketball has helped us share that story with the rest of the country. Congratulations on a great season and outstanding tournament. Spokane is proud to be the home of the Zags.”

GU is holding a rally Wednesday afternoon on-campus to celebrate the team. It will be on Foley Lawn at 4:30 p.m. Students and the community are encouraged to come out to greet the team, and wear their Gonzaga apparel.

During the rally, Gonzaga and members of the greater Spokane community will honor the Bulldogs for their historic season. Attendees will hear from President Thayne McCulloh, Coach Mark Few, and some of the players. Mayor David Condon also indicated he will speak at the event.

© 2017 KREM-TV