Mathews ignites Zags in WCC tourney win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Jordan Mathews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and No. 4 Gonzaga recovered from its first loss of the season and a sluggish first half to beat Pacific 82-50 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.



The Bulldogs (30-1) couldn't shake the Tigers (11-22) until Mathews keyed an 18-4 spurt to start the second half.



Mathews had a steal, three-point play and 3-pointer to put top-seeded Gonzaga ahead 45-29. The Bulldogs, who have won 12 straight WCC Tournament games, will play Santa Clara in a Monday semifinal. The Broncos beat San Francisco 76-69 earlier Saturday.



T.J. Wallace scored 21 points and Ray Bowles added 14 for ninth-seeded Pacific, which was plagued by foul trouble in its 10th straight loss to Gonzaga.



With former Zags star John Stockton watching from the stands, Gonzaga was fueled by one key sequence in the first minute of the second half.



Mathews ripped the ball away from Bowles at midcourt and drove for a layup as Anthony Townes was called for his fourth foul before Matthews hit the free throw.



Less than three minutes later, fellow Pacific big man Tonko Vuko picked up his fourth foul as the Tigers struggled inside. Przemek Karnowski grabbed nine rebounds and Gonzaga held a 42-26 edge on the glass.



Williams-Goss added six rebounds and went 5 for 5 from the foul line to extend his streak to 43 straight makes.



UP NEXT



Pacific: Stoudamire loses four seniors next season, but none of his top scorers and welcomes Duquesne transfer TySean Powell.



Gonzaga: The Zags beat Santa Clara by 35 and 31 points during the regular season.

