Man loses bet, stands outside Gonzaga bar with sign

A man stands outside Jack and Dan's with a sign after betting against the Bulldogs. (Photo courtesy Jack and Dan's)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- One man’s friends decided his punishment for betting against Gonzaga in his bracket would be standing outside a bar near GU campus with a sign.

“I bet against the Zags and lost,” the sign reads.

Jack and Dans, a very popular bar with Gonzaga students and alumni, posted a photo of the man on Facebook Friday. Some people commented said you should never bet against the Zags, while others admitted they had done the same thing.

Gonzaga takes on South Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday at 3:09 p.m. on KREM 2.

