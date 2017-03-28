Local company prepares apparel for Gonzaga win

Gonzaga University Shirt Designs

SPOKANE, Wash. --- As retailers scramble to keep Final Four t-shirts on their shelves, one local company is already working on team gear in case the Zags keep winning.

After Saturday’s game, Gonzaga fans could not get their “cut the net” shirts on fast enough. Those shirts made Gonzaga’s Final Four win real.

If all goes well, Zome Design in Spokane Valley plans to be ready in case Gonzaga continues to win.

"We expect this to be the single highest selling apparel item, when you combine shirts and all the other things that we do, in the history of Spokane," Zane Troester of Zome Design said.

Zome Design received approval from the NCAA on Monday to officially print licensed Gonzaga University National Championship apparel.

"We've applied every year, but of course they haven't won any year so far. So every year we have the hopes they'll get to this point and now two games away is the closest it’s ever come. So it's an exciting moment for everyone," Troester said.

Designers are creating potential t-shirt designs that thousands of fans hope to soon don with pride. The primary design is expected to be approved by Tuesday.

"Once we have everything approved, then it's nothing more than watching the game. The second the game is over, I'm pretty certain that it's going to get wild around here," Troester said.

Troester said Zome Design’s plan is to produce the newest shirts next Monday night following the National Championship game. Then the shirts would go on local shelves by mid-day Tuesday.

"It helps the entire Spokane community for the Zags to succeed, and right now I think the Spokane community is wanting the Zags to succeed. They got a lot of support," Troester said.

Gonzaga will play South Carolina in the Final Four at 3:09 p.m. Saturday on KREM 2.

