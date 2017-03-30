Kobe Bryant surprises Gonzaga basketball team

(Photo: Przemek Karnowski)

GLENDALE, Ariz. --- The Gonzaga basketball team got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday night.

Kobe Bryant surprised the team with a meet and greet.

“He was just telling us to be prepared and not be nervous,” said Nigel Williams Goss. “If we’ve done our homework early and we’ve prepared then there is nothing to be nervous about.”

“I think that really stuck with us and hopefully we go out there and execute what he told us to do,” said Williams Goss.

Bryant played his entire career with with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

“That was really cool. It’s hard to put into words,” said Rem Bakamus. “Kobe’s mentality and the way he prepares is second to none.”

“He’s just a killer out there and he helped instill some of those things in us, I think and just teach us a little about what he goes through or what he used to go through on a daily basis,” said Bakamus.

(Photo: Rem Bakamus)

Bryant also apparently met with Oregon ahead of their Final Four appearance.

