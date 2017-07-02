Keeping tabs of Hachimura and Tillie at FIBA U19 World Cup

Feb 4, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Killian Tillie (33) gets the loose ball during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 90-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Two Gonzaga sophomores, Rui Hachimura of Japan and Killian Tillie of France, are playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. We'll keep track of their progress throughout the week in Egypt. All video is courtesy of FIBA.

Saturday, July 1

R. Hachimura: 20 points (7-of-10, 3-of-3 on 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 turnovers. Japan loses to Spain, 78-67

K. Tillie: 9 points (4-of-12, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 5 turnovers. France beats Argentina, 62-53





Sunday, July 2

R. Hachimura: 15 points (7-of-15, 1-of-5 on 3-pointers), 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover. Japan beats Mali, 76-73

K. Tillie: 5 points (2-of-11, 0-of-4 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers. France beats New Zealand, 80-69

