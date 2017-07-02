Keeping tabs of Hachimura and Tillie at FIBA U19 World Cup

Two Gonzaga sophomores, Rui Hachimura of Japan and Killian Tillie of France, are playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup. We'll keep track of their progress throughout the week in Egypt. All video is courtesy of FIBA.
Saturday, July 1
R. Hachimura: 20 points (7-of-10, 3-of-3 on 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 7 turnovers. Japan loses to Spain, 78-67
K. Tillie: 9 points (4-of-12, 1-of-3 on 3-pointers), 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 5 turnovers. France beats Argentina, 62-53
Sunday, July 2
R. Hachimura: 15 points (7-of-15, 1-of-5 on 3-pointers), 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover. Japan beats Mali, 76-73
K. Tillie: 5 points (2-of-11, 0-of-4 on 3-pointers), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers. France beats New Zealand, 80-69
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs