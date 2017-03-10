Karnowski named finalist for 'Center of the Year' award

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) celebrates during a game time out against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Gonzaga men's basketball’s Przemek Karnowski was named one of the five finalists for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top centers in Division I men’s college basketball. A committee comprised of top college basketball personnel narrowed the original watch list of 20 candidates down to 10 and now the final five.



Karnowski is averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He is third in the conference shooting 60.1 percent from the field. The redshirt senior is also adding a block each game. Karnowski topped the WCC with his 65.3 field goal percentage during conference play. This season, he became the program's all-time leader in wins in a career, now at 132.



The winner of the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit www.HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 10-24.



The winner of the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award will be presented at ESPN’s College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy’s, live from The Novo by Microsoft in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Awards will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. EST.



Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award include Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015). For more information on the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, log onto www.HoophallAwards.com.

2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Finalists

Przemek Karnowski Gonzaga Tim Kempton Jr. Lehigh Jock Landale Saint Mary’s Angel Delgado Seton Hall Ethan Happ Wisconsin

