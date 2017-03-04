John Stockton inducted into the WCC Hall of Honor

John Stockton talks to other fans in the crowd before the BYU and Gonzaga game in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2011 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Stockton's son, David, is a freshman on the Gonzaga team. (Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Former Gonzaga men’s basketball great John Stockton was inducted into the West Coast Conference Hall of Honor Saturday morning at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stockton finished his Gonzaga career as the first player to surpass the 1,000 point and 500 assist marks during their career. He was also named the West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, assists and steals during his senior season.

Stockton became Gonzaga’s first player drafted in the first round of the NBA draft as the Utah Jazz selected the point guard with the 16th overall pick. A 10-time NBA All-Star, Stockton currently ranks as the NBA’s career leader in assists and steals. Stockton also won Olympic Gold at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.



Stockton is the fifth member of Gonzaga's basketball program to enter the WCC Hall of Honor. He joins GU basketball greats Frank Burgess, Jeff Brown, Blake Stepp, and Dan Dickau, former men's soccer player Brian Ching, former baseball standouts Jason Bay and Mike Redmond, and former volleyball star Kelley Cunningham Spink as Zags in the conference Hall.

