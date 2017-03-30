Gonzaga's Mark Few wins AP coach of the year

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Custom)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Gonzaga's head basketball coach, Mark Few, is the Associated Press' Coach of the Year.

Few has taken the Zags to the NCAA Tournament in all 18 of his seasons there. He was a runaway winner Thursday receiving 31 votes from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly Top 25.

"I am just so blessed to be able to coach the group I have this year," Few said at a press conference. "It truly takes a village to run a basketball program and I've got the greatest village in the world."

Sean Miller of Arizona received 8 votes, Chris Collins of Northwestern had 7 and SMU's Tim Jankovich got 6.

Gonzaga is the only head job Few has had and he has compiled a 502-112 record. The Zags have reached the West Coast Conference Tournament final in all of Few's seasons there.

"It's kind of been organically built; we built it with the help of everybody," he explained on Thursday. "It hasn't always been easy but it's been fun."

He is the first WCC coach to win the award since Bob Gaillard of San Francisco in 1977.

