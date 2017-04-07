KREM
Gonzaga's Karnowski wins Abdul-Jabbar center of year award

Associated Press , KREM 7:14 PM. PDT April 07, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Przemek Karnowski of national runner-up Gonzaga has won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of the year trophy at the College Basketball Awards.

The 7-foot, 320-pounder from Poland averaged 12.2 points on 59 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Abdul-Jabbar was on hand to present his namesake trophy.

Malik Monk of Kentucky won the Jerry West shooting guard of the year. He received the award from Wests in a nationally televised presentation in downtown Los Angeles on Friday night. The SEC freshman of the year has declared for the NBA draft.

Monk led the SEC with a 37 percent shooting average and his 19.8 scoring average was second-best in the league.

The men's and women's John R. Wooden Award winners for national player of the year will be announced later.
 

