Gonzaga women earn 11-seed in NCAA Tournament; will face Oklahoma

Gonzaga women learn NCAA Tournament fate

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women learned their fate Monday in the NCAA Tournament and they will be an 11-seed in the Oklahoma City Region.

The Zags will take on 6-seed Oklahoma on Saturday in Seattle. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2. The game will be played at Alaska Airlines Arena on the campus of the University of Washington.

This is the second time the Zags have made the NCAA Tournament under head coach Lisa Fortier. Last time was in 2015 where they were also an 11-seed and made a run to the Sweet 16.

KREM 2 Sports was on hand for the announcement and the ladies were all excited. It is a short trip for the Zags as Seattle is only a few hours away from Spokane.

Other notables from the tournament include former GSL stars Riley Lupfer, Delaney Junkermier, and Hannah Caudill. Lupfer and Boise St. were seeded as a 13-seed in the Bridgeport region. They have a tough road to the Final Four as the number one seed in that region is UConn who has won 107 straight games.

Junkermeir and Caudil, along with Montana State, are also headed to Seattle to take on 3-seeded University of Washington. Should the Bobcats and Zags advance after their first games, they would play each other in the second round.

