Gonzaga students could win a flight to the Final Four

Gonzaga Fans celebrate Elite Eight win

SPOKANE, Wash. --- One deserving Zag and three of their friends could win flights to the Final Four to see the Zags play.

The four flights are sponsored by Gonzaga fan native Phil Shudarek from Spokane Valley. Shudarek is donating his frequent flyer miles to a deserving student and three of their friends.

KREM Rob Harris teamed up with Gonzaga University to find that deserving student.

Gonzaga University created a Facebook event for Gonzaga students Monday night.

To enter, students are asked to upload quick videos of themselves explaining why they deserve the tickets. The selected student will choose three friends to travel with them to Phoenix to watch Gonzaga play in the Final Four game.

The winner will be selected by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Check out the Facebook event here.

© 2017 KREM-TV