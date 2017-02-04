Gonzaga St. Mary's game to be featured on ESPN GameDay

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Saint Mary’s for the match-up between them and Gonzaga University.
ESPN will be at McKeon Pavilion on February 11 as part of their Rivalry Week. The game airs at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN. College GameDay airs 8:00 a.m. with an evening edition leading into the game.
This is the fifth time Gonzaga has appeared on GameDay. Assuming Gonzaga remains No. 1, it would be the 10th GameDay appearance by a top-ranked team.
(© 2017 KREM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs