Gonzaga hosting watch party at The Kennel for National Championship

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Wondering where to watch the game on Monday night? How about at The Kennel?

Officials with Gonzaga University announced they will open The Kennel to the first 6,000 fans that would like to come and watch the game inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Doors are scheduled to open at 5:15 p.m. and it is a free event open to the public. Meaning, you do not have to be a student or faculty member to attend. The university will allow people to start lining up at 7:00 a.m. Monday. There will be no restroom facilities available for people waiting in line. Students have been contacted by student development about this information.

The game will be broadcast on the videoboards and screens set up on the floor. There will be some food options available for you to buy.

The Hemmingson Center will not be open for any game watching and will not provide over flow seating. A total of 1,600 students were at the Hemmingson Center on Sunday.

The Zags take on North Carolina in the National Championship game Monday night at 6:20 p.m. The game airs only on KREM 2.

© 2017 KREM-TV