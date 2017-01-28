Gonzaga gets hot from deep to down Waves

Zhane Templeton scores nine points in the 83-61 win against Pepperdine at the Kennel. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs used the three-point shot and rebounding to win their eighth-straight game on Saturday, with an 83-61 win over Pepperdine inside the McCarthey Athletic Center in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,000.



The Zags drilled seven threes in the first quarter and 12 threes in the first half, a program-record for threes in a quarter and in a half. In the end, they finished with 15 long-range buckets, tying the record set against UC Irvine earlier this season. All totaled, six different Bulldogs hit threes, with all having made two or more.



Elle Tinkle put together a great line with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Jill Barta was the leading scorer with 17 points and Kiara Kudron led on the glass with eight boards. The Gonzaga bench outscored the Waves’ reserves, 36-2, with Zykera Rice (8), Zhané Templeton (9), Emma Wolfram (4), Jessie Loera (6), and Chandler Smith (9) providing solid points output. GU made up for the rebounding deficiency in the team’s first meeting, winning 45-34 on the glass today.



“We definitely wanted a little bit of redemption against Pepperdine,” Tinkle said. “In time it was a good thing for us, and we’ve learned a lot since then. Our best areas tonight is what we were really lacking in against them, so showing that we were able to make those adjustments is something that we’ve really focused on.”



Tinkle and Barta made threes within the first three minutes to pace GU to a 10-2 lead. The Zags continued on a 12-4 run with threes from Tinkle (2), Barta, and Laura Stockton with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Waves were able to trim that to nine, 39-30, with 3:37 left in the half. Gonzaga finished on an 11-5 run with two threes from Templeton and one from Stockton to finish up 50-35 at the half. The Zags were five-of-five from three in the second quarter, 12-for-17 in the half, shooting 71 percent from range.



GU scored the first four points of the third quarter and never led by less than 15 in the second half. The largest lead came on Templeton’s third three at the 9:06 mark in the fourth quarter to put the Zags ahead by 29, 76-47. They cruised comfortably to the finish, 83-61.



“We had a great first half,” GU head coach Lisa Fortier said. “But then we made great adjustments at halftime and I think that turned the second half into an even better half, despite not scoring as many points.”



The 83 points scored is just two shy of the 85 against Portland, the high in a West Coast Conference game this year. The Zags dished 21 assists, led by five from Stockton, the third-highest team total this season. The Zags went undefeated in the month of January for the ninth time and second time under coach Fortier.



The Bulldogs are now alone in first in the WCC at 17-4 and 8-2 in the conference after BYU lost to LMU on Saturday. The Zags will welcome that BYU team on Thursday at 6 pm in The Kennel. The game is available on THEW.TV with live links at GoZags.com.

(© 2017 KREM)