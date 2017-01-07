Gonzaga game at Portland postponed

Dec 10, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on against the Akron Zips during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The West Coast Conference men's basketball game between the No. 5/4 Gonzaga men’s basketball team and Portland scheduled for this evening has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.