KREM
Close
Closings Alert GENESEE SD Closed
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Gonzaga game at Portland postponed

Zags game vs Portland Saturday postponed due to weather

Gonzaga Athletics , KREM 6:48 PM. PST January 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The West Coast Conference men's basketball game between the No. 5/4 Gonzaga men’s basketball team and Portland scheduled for this evening has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories