Gonzaga earns 8th straight WCC victory

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
-
Accused child abuser appears in court
-
E. Spokane standoff kept people from leaving for work
-
Why the 3 strikes rule doesn't always apply
-
Man arrested for abusing 10-month-old child
-
E. Spokane standoff suspect in custody
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
New safety rules make car glass tougher to break
-
Public can weigh in on future of dams
More Stories
-
Judge stays enforcement of Trump travel banJan 28, 2017, 6:59 p.m.
-
Attorney: Somali national turned away at Sea-TacJan 28, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
Local Walk of Life event attracts hundredsJan 28, 2017, 7:45 p.m.