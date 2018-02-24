Gonzaga clinches WCC Championship, earns No. 1 seed in Vegas beating BYU

Feb 24, 2018; Provo, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs bench players react to a play in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Gray, Rob Gray)

PROVO, Utah (AP) - Johnathan Williams scored 16 points, and No. 6 Gonzaga clinched another West Coast Conference championship with a 79-65 victory over BYU on Saturday night.



The Bulldogs (27-4, 17-1) have won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season conference championships, including each of the past six seasons.



Zach Norvell Jr. had 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga, which got off to a fast start and also played well right after halftime.



Yoeli Childs led BYU (22-9, 11-7) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Bryant overcame a cold start to contribute 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists.



Gonzaga started the game with 10 straight field goals on its way to a 23-10 lead. BYU closed to 43-38 at the break, but the Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 32-18 over the first 16:30 of the second half.

YES!! CONGRATULATIONS on the great W tonight @BYUCougars! 🏀🏀🏀 Congrats too on securing the #1 seed in the @WCChoops Championship | #6 in the Nation | 27th Win of the Season 🏆 | #VegasBound #unitedWeZag — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) February 25, 2018

BIG PICTUREGonzaga: Leads 13-6 in the all-time series against BYU, including four straight wins in Provo.BYU: Is set for the No. 3 seed for the WCC tournament.UP NEXTGonzaga: The Bulldogs earn some time off before playing the winner of the Loyola Marymount-Portland game in the WCC tourney.BYU: The Cougars also are off before beginning play in the conference tournament.

Gonzaga wins its 21st @WCChoops regular season title! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/D4epbTKOZo — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 25, 2018

