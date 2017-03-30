Gonzaga Cheer and the Bulldog Band travel to the Final Four

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Church bus crash kills 13 people
-
Final Four trip is special for Gonzaga cheerleader
-
Woman in Capitol Hill incident faces seven felony charges
-
Loyal fans show up to see Gonzaga off to Arizona
-
Grant Co. man found guilty for murder of 82-year-old landlord
-
Gonzaga great Jim McPhee talks about Final Four trip
-
Landslide takes out Lake Pend Oreille vacation home
-
Unique home in Prescott for sale at $2.8M
-
Spokane hoping to cash in on Zags' success
-
What is a gamecock?
More Stories
-
Spokane hoping to cash in on Gonzaga's successMar 30, 2017, 6:51 a.m.
-
Randy Shaw is enjoying Arizona after beating cancerMar 30, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
March 2017 is the second wettest March in Spokane historyMar 30, 2017, 9:22 a.m.