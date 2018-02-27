KREM
Gonzaga Bulldogs receive multiple WCC honors

Staff , KREM 12:59 PM. PST February 27, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— Gonzaga brought in lots of West Coast Conference honors this year.

Mark Few was selected as the WCC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Few adds that title onto his conference record as his 12th Coach of the year honor and second in a row.

League officials announced that Zach Norvell Jr. was named the Newcomer of the year. Norvell Jr. was also named on the conference’s All-Freshman Team. 

Rui Hachimura, Josh Perkins and Jonathan Williams were all tabbed First Team All-WCC. Killian Tillie was names on the league’s second team. Silas Melson was listed as an honorable mention. 
 

As for the women’s Gonzaga team, Jill Barta was named the WCC player of the year. She is the first Zag to earn the honor since Taelor Karr 2012-2013. Also, Lisa Fortier earns Coach of the Year honors.  

