Gonzaga awaits the polls

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Coeur d'Alene man stops veteran from committing suicide
-
Accused child abuser appears in court
-
Refugee ban backlash
-
Why the 3 strikes rule doesn't always apply
-
Local Walk of Life event attracts hundreds
-
E. Spokane standoff kept people from leaving for work
-
New safety rules make car glass tougher to break
-
Man takes plea agreement for killing girlfriend
-
Man arrested for abusing 10-month-old child
More Stories
-
Wash. AG joins 15 other AG's in condemning President…Jan 29, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Spokane GOP office targeted by vandalsJan 29, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
-
Protests against Trump's immigration plan set in…Jan 29, 2017, 9:47 a.m.