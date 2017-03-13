Garland Theater hosting watch party for Zags' first-round game Thursday

Zags at Garland Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. – Need a place to watch the Zags take on South Dakota State on Thursday?

Garland Theater tweeted out Monday they will be opening their doors to Zags fans who want to watch the first-round game. Best part of it all? It is free to go!

Tip-off is at 11:00 a.m. and the doors at the theater will open at 10:30 a.m.

Garland Theater is located at 924 West Garland Avenue. You can also call them at 509-327-2509.

Cheer on the Zags this Thursday at 11:00 on the big screen! Doors open at 10:30. Free to get in! #Spokane #Gonzaga — Garland Theater (@garland_theater) March 13, 2017

