Few takes a load off in Alaska with his fishing buddies

Gonzaga's Mark Few holds a fish he caught during a recent trip to Alaska. (Photo: Greg Heister)

After an exceptional basketball season, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few headed up to Alaska for a fishing trip.

Few, along with some of his friends, spent some time last week in Situk and Takutat Alaska fly fishing.

Few is known to his team as an outdoorsman; he made them go on a retreat before this past basketball season. It was an experience that stuck with them. Many of the players referenced the trip during the NCAA tournament press conferences.

We think it’s a well-deserved break after such a historic run this past season!

