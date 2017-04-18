Few takes a load off in Alaska with his fishing buddies

After an exceptional basketball season, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few headed up to Alaska for a fishing trip.
Few, along with some of his friends, spent some time last week in Situk and Takutat Alaska fly fishing.
Few is known to his team as an outdoorsman; he made them go on a retreat before this past basketball season. It was an experience that stuck with them. Many of the players referenced the trip during the NCAA tournament press conferences.
We think it’s a well-deserved break after such a historic run this past season!
