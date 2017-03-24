SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Custom)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – It is an all too common criticism of the Gonzaga basketball program that gets repeated in almost every conversation about the Bulldogs and the NCAA Tournament, “but they haven’t made a Final Four.”

No 1. seed Gonzaga is just one win away from ending all that talk and the making the first Final Four in the school’s history. It has to beat the No. 11 seed Xavier Musketeers on Saturday.





Until that happens, there will always be that question for Few. He got a question like that during his press conference after beating West Virginia in the Sweet 16. He had a pointed response.

Here is a transcript of the entire exchange:

“Question: Like you said earlier, 40 minutes away from a Final Four. What would it mean for you to finally get that monkey off your back?

COACH FEW: First of all, I don't know that I have a monkey on my back. I certainly don't wake up with one or walk around with one. So I don't think these guys think I have one. I don't think my wife thinks I have one or anybody in my family, close friends. Fishing buddies never talk about it. So those are the only people that really matter to me.

It would be phenomenal to get these guys, this team that I love deeply, the experience to go to a Final Four. It would be phenomenal to give that satisfaction to all the players that I've been so lucky to coach, and to give it to a university that has treated me so incredibly well, and to Spokane who has just been an unbelievable community for us to have our program. But it's not about me and my monkeys and my dogs and my cats; it's about them.”

This was Mark Few's response when asked about getting the monkey off his back and what it would mean to reach the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/48Y2cv4Ghz — Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) March 24, 2017

Few’s three players next to him can be seen giggling and trying to hide their faces after his response.

People on social media loved his answer too.

Awesome answer to a dumb question https://t.co/no062ulnrx — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 24, 2017

Some act like making a Final Four is easy. It’s really, really, really, really, really hard. https://t.co/Eye1ygJ0HR — Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) March 24, 2017

@kylebooneCBS I love Mark Few's response, but I think I love the guys trying to hold the laughter in just about as much! — Gramma Sherry (@gramma_sherry) March 24, 2017

@kylebooneCBS This is ADORABLE. On all counts. LOVE these guys. — Daweesa (@daweesa) March 24, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV