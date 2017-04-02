Everybody is (still) talking about the Zags on social media
The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been the topic of the national sports conversation as they prepare to play for their first ever National Championship. KREM 2's Tony Black checks out some of the love they got on social media.
KREM 7:13 PM. PDT April 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gonzaga advances to the championship game!
-
Students burn couch near GU campus
-
Fans flock to Garland Theater for watch party
-
Gonzaga beats South Carolina
-
Headlines on Demand: 11:00 p.m. (4-1-17) Part 1
-
How to spot real vs fake Gonzaga apparel
-
Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article
-
Senior walk-on Rem Bakamus wins the hearts of Zags fans
-
How Do You Say Gonzaga, Anyway?
-
Bulldog Madness Special: Part 1 (4/1/17)
More Stories
-
What the media are saying after Gonzaga advances to…Apr. 2, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
Basketball players who camp together go to…Apr. 2, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Man bet on Zags to win championship back in OctoberApr. 2, 2017, 3:16 p.m.