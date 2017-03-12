Evan breaks down West Regional for Zags

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction to start on North South Freeway
-
"It was a horror show": Owyhee Co. deputies investigating animal cruelty case
-
Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
-
2 Expiration dates found on Safeway chicken
-
Students stuck after slide on SR 20
-
Kootenai County murder victim was a mother of 5
-
Mark Few react to no. 1 seed and first round matchup
-
Nigel Williams-Goss is ready for the NCAA Tournament
-
New York Times features Rogers High School
-
Why was a N. Idaho murder suspect out of jail?
More Stories
-
Zags nab no. 1 seed, head to Salt Lake City for…Mar 12, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Gonzaga reacts to no. 1 seed, first round matchupMar 12, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
North-South Freeway expansion set to begin this springMar 12, 2017, 7:53 a.m.