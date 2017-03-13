ESPN's Medcalf, Lunardi: Zags will go all the way

Nov 14, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs bench celebrates a three pointer against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Will Gonzaga take home that NCAA Tournament trophy? That is the prediction of ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and Joe Lunardi.

Medcalf writes that it may be a bold prediction, but he dares basketball fans to “question the logic.”

“The Bulldogs will win the national championship because they’re the best team in the field,” wrote Medcalf.

Gonzaga’s biggest competitor in the west region is Arizona, a team they beat by seven points back in December.

Medcalf noted that Nigel Williams-Gosse will be a key player in the Zags’ road to the Final Four. On top of that, he wrote that the Zags have made a Sweet 16 run without big guy, Przemek Karnowski. With Karnowski back on the squad, the Bulldogs have a shot at making that first Final Four appearance.

Lunardi agrees with Medcalf. He said the Zags’ number one seed was completely justified and argued that, if it were not for Villanova’s sustained excellence, the Zags could have snagged the overall seed.

The ESPN sports writer noted some of the notable Zag wins over the season. Just a refresher:

The Zags beat Iowa State, the winner of Big 12 Tournament

The Zags beat Arizona, the winner of the Pac 12 Tournament

The Zags beat Florida, the SEC runner up

Lundardi then went on to add that the Zags got their “Mulligan” out of the way when they lost to BYU.

“I think that the cards are completely aligned for Gonzaga to go six for six and bring a national championship to Spokane,” said Lunardi.

