Darnay Tripp gets you set for the Zags Elite 8 showdown vs. Xavier

Darnay Tripp has you completely covered on all you need to know as Gonzaga prepares to take on Xavier in the Elite 8 on Saturday night. The winner will advance to their first ever Final Four.

Darnay Tripp , KREM 11:13 PM. PDT March 24, 2017

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Ahead of Gonzaga's big Elite Eight matchup versus Xavier, KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp breaks it all down and also dives deeper into just how special this Gonzaga team is.

The full feature story from Darnay features a look at Nigel Williams-Goss and Jordan Mathews. Head Coach Mark Few also talks about how special it would be for himself, the players, and the Spokane community for Gonzaga to advance to the Final Four.

Darnay also spoke with Xavier's players and coaches and despite not being able to say Prezemek Karnowski with much ease, they are certainly well-aware of the big man's presence and what they will have to try and do to stop them.

Gonzaga vs. Xavier tips off Saturday, March 25, at 3:09 p.m. in San Jose, California at the SAP Center.

