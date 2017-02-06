Comparing the Zags to perfect Shockers

Evan Closky talks with Wichita State beat writer, Paul Suellentrop, to see if there are any comparisons to draw between this year's undefeated team and Wichita State's perfect squad three seasons ago. Stan Szeto

Share This Story

With 24 games in the books and 24 wins to show for it, here's the big question:

Will Gonzaga take this undefeated record into the NCAA tournament?

Three years ago, Wichita State, a mid-major team, completed the feat and I began to wonder whether or not we could compare and contrast this year's Gonzaga squad with the Shockers team from three years ago? It was only right to call up Wichita Eagle reporter Paul Suellentrop to get his take on that undefeated Wichita State team.

First order of business, competition:

"So they kind of caught the (Missouri) Valley at a good time, I think," Suellentrop said. "Northern Iowa was OK, Illinios State was OK, but there was nobody close to the Shockers."

Based on KenPom rankings, a widely regarded statistical-based system judging teams, the WCC has two top 15 teams-- Gonzaga and St. Mary's--with two other top 100 teams, BYU and San Francisco.

As for Wichita State, outside of the Shockers, Northern Iowa barely finished within the top 100.

Now, some of these statistics are premature because 2017 isn't over yet, but Gonzaga is beating WCC opponents by an average of 27 points, while Wichita State beat the Valley by an average of 16 points with one game going into overtime.

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

The Zags appear much stronger here, but as far as the non-conference goes, the makeup is similar enough, in my opinion, entering March. So, here's the similar question Wichita State heard and Gonzaga always hears, 'Does a weak conference make a great team less prepared for the NCAA tournament?'

"Would (Wichita State) have been able to beat Kentucky if the Valley would have had two or three other teams in the top 50 RPI or top 75 RPI? I don't necessarily know that's the case."

Exactly. Basketball fans can bash the conferences all they want, but there's really nothing that can prove playing in a weaker conference limits a team in March.

So these two can share similar haters.

All right, now the most important comparison. Who's on the court?

"(Wichita State) had Cleanthony Early, Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet. Those guys played a lot of minutes. They weren't coming out. Tekele Cotton. So, those four guys...coming off the bench, when times got tough, and not that they did often, they probably brought in two maybe three people off the bench that they really had a lot of confidence in."

Wichita State's 'big four' averaged 27 or more minutes a game. Gonzaga has three players, Nigel Williams-Goss, Josh Perkins and Jordan Mathews, finding similar time with four other guys playing between 17-24 minutes per contest. So, Wichita State had a little more star power, Gonzaga has a lot more quality depth across the board, but Gonzaga will be an eight-man lineup come March, similar to the Shockers.

Jan 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few yells during the game against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of the game at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

Just Gonzaga's eight, on paper, looks stronger than Wichita State's eight.

This is obviously a thought experiment. There are certain similarities, but probably plenty of more differences. While Wichita State was embracing its emergence on the national scene, Gonzaga has been here for a long time. But, after talking with Paul, I think there's a clear difference in how the fans in Kansas treated this stretch versus the fans right here at home. For any Gonzaga follower who only cares what happens in March, I leave you with this last thought from Paul.

"I hate to hear when people can't enjoy a regular season or they don't understand how difficult it is to play well in a conference like the Valley or West Coast Conference for two months where you're going on the road. My advice would be understand what the NCAA tournament is and how fun it is, but it's also important to enjoy the regular season."