Analyzing the Zags after loss to BYU

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few addresses the crowd after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 79-71. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook/USA Today, James Snook)

Earlier Sunday morning, Mark Few joined Jordan Mathews on CBS to talk about the team after falling one game short of a perfect season.

"We had a heck of a lot of fun and we still are having a heck of a lot of fun," Few said. "So many times everybody just wants to focus on the tournament and the Final Four and all that, I think you're kind of missing the point if you don't enjoy the journey along the ride."

On one hand, Few is right. The road to perfection was something that should have been enjoyed by all fans without the NCAA tournament shadows lurking in the background, but on the other hand, without that perfect record, this team has zero outs in the future.

Their success, fair or unfair, will be determined by what happens in March.





Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Eric Mika (12) runs off the court after a win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 79-71. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Which brings me to the question of the night, how do we analyze a 29-1 record? How much weight do we put in last night's loss to BYU--a good team, but by no means a great team and by no means a March Madness team. I'll present both sides of the fences here, from the fans who say 'seeeee I told you they were frauds' and I'll show you the other side of the fence which argues, 'Hold your horses. This team is still a Final Four contender.'

First, let's start with the good, college basketball analysts were coming out of the woodwork last night to defend the Zags. A lot of pundits have tabbed this team as the best in the country and many are not letting the loss affect their viewpoint.

Why?

Let's state the obvious, it was a bad game. For the first time all season, the team had a clunker. The Zags shot 19 percent from 3-point land (the worst percentage all year) and roughly 200 points below its season average. On top of that, the team missed 13 free throws (another season worst) and not only was 71 points scored the third lowest amount all season, but giving up 79 points was the second highest amount all season.

So, I just said a bunch of stats, but here's my point, they uncharacteristically stunk. Plain and simple. It's not an excuse, they lost because of it, but sometimes you just have an off night.

"It's disconcerting, we gave up 44 points in the second half," Few said after the loss. "We're defensively much better than that."

Freshman Zach Collins said, "The offense was stagnant. The ball was sticking. We didn't execute the gameplan like we were supposed to."

Senior Jordan Mathews said, "We lost the ballgame. The hunger is still there. Got to work on some things and get back to the drawing board Monday."

So, the defense stunk. The offense stunk. Let's get back to it.

Makes sense.

It's one loss--it's a learning experience. You want to know who else has lost to a top 100 RPI team?

Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina twice, Oregon, Kentucky, Duke, Baylor...so let's pump the brakes a bit.

Feb 25, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) celebrates during a game time out against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Also, if you want more examples why not to overreact, head to our longform story where Darnay and I have spoken ad nauseam about everything with this squad. Our opinions aren't changing. What we said doesn't change.

But, while I do say it's not as bad as it seems, there were definitely some concerning elements of last night's game that allow the skeptics to carry the torch into March.

Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo wrote how the BYU defeat will cause more harm than good mentioning how quickly this group crumbled in the remaining minutes of this game and I can't argue this. No one can to be honest. This team is built on tremendous depth and ball movement, yet on offense, we have Nigel Williams-Goss taking bad shots. We have Jordan Mathews chucking up a contested 3 coming out of a media timeout and Josh Perkins, who if you remember, committed a late turnover against Syracuse in the Sweet 16...made two terrible decisions running wild instead of calming down and controlling the offense.

In essence, the team panicked. For the first time in three months the Zags had to play a full 40 miuntes and the last two minutes could not have gone any worse.

"Throughout this whole run as the No. 1 team and being undefeated, I thought we were playing very loose and I never thought we were carrying a burder," Few said on CBS. "It's kind of the basics...if we do that we're a darn good team."

So where does that leave us? There's a clear answer here:

March.

If Gonzaga thought the pressure of going undefeated was big, how about the feeling of playing an Elite 8? Carrying 19 consecutive tournament appearances on their back but no Final Four's to show for it?

This Gonzaga team is good. This Gonzaga team can win a National Championship. But, what I'll argue is not put up or shut up, but shut up and put up.

All the critics on twitter who are bashing this team, please be quiet. Most of you have probably only watched a handful of games, but to a grander point, it goes back to Few talking about the journey.

This is the reality. The journey is important, but this team is not going to get the pat-on-the-back treatment. This is a 29-1 squad--a potential one seed in the big dance.

Reach, The. Final. Four.

It's time.

It's time this program gets the respect its deserved for so long. It's also time this team gets the respect it hasn't gotten for much of this season. But, it's your move Gonzaga. How will we remember this team? Hate it or love it, without that perfect record, the 2017 team will be judged by fans locally and nationally by one standard:

The NCAA Tournament.





HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 29: Head Coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on against the Duke Blue Devils during the South Regional Final of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at NRG Stadium on March 29, 2015 in Houston, Texas. Duke won 66-52. (Photo: Lance King)

(© 2017 KREM)